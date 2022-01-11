From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend constantly talks about angels, has pictures of them in her home, and actually worships them, but she never speaks of God. Doesn’t the Bible say that this is wrong, and does God use angels today or were they only active in Bible times?
— W.A.
Dear W.A.: On a deserted, narrow mountain road along a steep cliff, three missionaries realized they needed to turn their car around and go back down the mountain. But how? They could barely see in the heavy snow, and there wasn’t much room — they could easily slide off the cliff. They prayed. A car appeared, coming from the opposite direction. A man stepped out and offered to turn the missionaries’ car for them, and then he told the missionaries to follow him down the mountain, which they gladly did. Near the bottom, the man’s car suddenly disappeared.
Reports like this can only be explained as heavenly help from God’s angels! In the Bible, angels sometimes could be seen — at the birth of Jesus, for example. But usually angels go about their business unseen and unrecognized. They never draw attention to themselves, but they point us to Jesus instead. God’s angels are empowered by Him and perfectly do His will, so their work is not to be glorified, but rather glorify God who directs them. “Bless the Lord, you His angels, who excel in strength, who do His word” (Psalm 103:20).
We face dangers every day of which we are not even aware. Often God intervenes on our behalf through the use of His angels. The Bible tells us that God gives “His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways” (Psalm 91:11). But we must never worship them. Instead, we should thank God for them because they do the will of the Father in Heaven.