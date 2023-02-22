From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does God place the greatest value on, people or angels?
— P.A.
Dear P.A.: God places the value of the soul at an incalculable price, for by the blood of His only Son, Jesus Christ, are sins forgiven and souls cleansed. This is a priceless gift beyond measure. By tasting death for everyone, Jesus took our penalty and erased our guilt. This is God’s amazing forgiveness and love toward mankind. But humans rarely think of the soul because it cannot be seen or touched—but God knows the depth of the human soul; He created it. The Bible says, “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Mark 8:36).
There is great value placed on the physical well-being of people, their belongings and even experiences. Some years ago, it was reported that it would take $100 billion to get one man safely to Mars—that would be quite an experience. But God in His outpouring of love for mankind sent His Son from Heaven to break down the barrier that separates God and man. Why? Because He desires to redeem sinful souls and enjoy fellowship with His creation.
The most important decision that anyone can make is to be certain their soul is bound for Heaven. Right now, a person can submit their life to Christ Jesus by repenting of sin against Him and receive His forgiveness, eternal love and His abiding presence.
We must never cease in making things right with God. He will be with us every step of the way and will grant peace that the world cannot offer. Receiving Christ as Savior will put a spring in our step and thanksgiving in our hearts.
