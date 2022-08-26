From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
My professor had been teaching that if a person can’t prove that God exists that person is foolish to believe in Him because he would be living a fantasy. Sadly, the professor who was known for being in deep depression took his own life and it has left the class in shock and awe.
— S.W.
Dear S.W.: Millions of people are depressed that life does not turn out the way they had hoped. Some people turn to drugs and alcohol to escape. And tragically, more and more people are committing suicide. Too many people believe that if things would go their way they would live happily.
Yet war, poverty, disease, loneliness, boredom, racism, and starvation still run rampant. Life is not meant to be lived according to man’s ways, but God’s ways. The Bible teaches that every person has a soul — the part of us that lives forever. If a person commits suicide, they will still exist into eternity. Death merely ends the life of the body, but the soul lives on forever.
No one can prove that God exists, but that doesn’t mean that He is not real. God reveals Himself to us in nature, in conscience, and in the Scriptures. He also reveals Himself in the person of Jesus Christ. The Bible says, “In these last days [God] has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom he made the universe” (Hebrews 1:2, NIV).
God is a holy God and the Lord is righteous in all His ways — loving toward all He has made (Psalm 145:17). If people will trust Him today, He will meet their needs according to His Word. “By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches and honor and life” (Proverbs 22:4). Proof of God’s existence is found in the lives that have been changed.
