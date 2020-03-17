From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Society is bent on evil at almost every turn. My kids cannot go to school without having immorality crammed down their throats. It’s a constant battle. People seem to think that they can redefine sin by making even foul language acceptable.
— S.D.
Dear S.D.: A headline in USA Today read: “Is sin dead?” The article that followed answered the question: “No, not by a long shot.”
A researcher who was quoted in the article said that while many Americans do believe in sin, they tend to think, “I have to do what’s best for me; I am not as sinful as most.” Sounds a little like Adam when the Lord confronted him in the garden. Adam didn’t want to take responsibility for eating the forbidden fruit Eve offered him, so he blamed God for giving him Eve and Adam presented himself blameless.
Many people believe that the subject of sin is only spoken about from a church pulpit. But there is great curiosity about the subject of sin from people of all persuasions. One person said he always felt dirty using foul language but didn’t think it would send him to Hell.
Four-letter words have always been considered vile. But the most awful word known to man is “sin” because it gathers up all the wickedness mankind expresses. Three little letters make up three little words, but their message packs a powerful blow — Sin Is In! “What is it in?” In everyone who has ever lived.
Sin casts a searchlight on the sinner. People must be told that they’re sinners. This is God’s message, and how thankful we can be that He didn’t leave it there, but sent Jesus to redeem mankind from the awfulness of sin.
People try to redefine sin, but God redeems sin, through [the blood of Jesus], the forgiveness of sins, by God’s grace (Ephesians 1:7).