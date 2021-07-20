From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How does God even know who I am?
— K.G.
Dear K.G.: There are three great truths about our journey through life.
First, God put us on the journey of life. We were not put on Earth by chance or by accident.
Second, God wants to be with us on our journey through life. We must never assume that God is not interested in us. God is not distant; understanding this truth brings hope.
Third, God calls us to a new journey – the path of faith and trust in Him.
Imagine we hike a path never traveled and come to a fork in the trail. Which path is right? Both lead somewhere — but which one will lead to the right destination? One path appears wider and easier to travel and apparently used by more people, concluding it must be the right way. Then another hiker approaches and we may ask which road would he or she take? Without hesitation the hiker points to the lesser path traveled and waves us onward, “I’ll lead you to your destination.” Then we ask: “How do you know this is right?” The hiker answers: “Because I cut this pathway from start to finish. In fact, I’m headed that way myself, and I’ll walk with you so you won’t get lost.”
Which path would we choose? We would likely follow the one who had created that path. This is what Christ says: “Follow Me. I will lead you along the path of righteousness.”
This is what God urges us to do: to choose a new path — a different path from the one we have been on. This path is one He has laid out for us, and He assures us that it alone leads to true life. “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6).