From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My pastor says there are many ways to God. What are they?
— T.P.
Dear T.P.: Jesus said there are two roads in life, a broad road and a narrow road. The narrow road leads to eternal life; the broad road leads to destruction. Thank God there’s a road that takes us through the bewilderments of life.
God has provided a great highway of salvation. Many people may be too proud to express their interest in knowing what that is, but in the quiet moments, in times of loneliness or solitude, people often sense in their hearts the need for a Savior and ask, “What must I do to be saved?”
The great highway of God was built by a cross — the cross of Jesus — when He hung on the cross and died for the sins of mankind. It was there that Christ’s blood was shed for the human race. And then — God raised His Son from the dead.
The death, burial, and resurrection of Christ is the Good News that God has prepared a highway, a way out of the entanglements of life.
The narrow pathway is not hard to find, yet few find it (Matthew 7:14). Many people will profess Christ, will go to church, or will be baptized. But few find salvation under the lordship of Christ. Why? People reject the narrow way because they are not willing to lay aside self and receive Christ into their lives and make Him Lord of all. The narrow way must be entered through the narrow gate, the Lord Jesus Christ. The narrow way is through the gate of repentance of sin and coming to faith in Jesus alone (John 14:6). “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).
Choose the right road, the only road that leads to life everlasting.