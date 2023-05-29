From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s a difficult thing to comprehend what Christians call “being born again” in order to go to Heaven. Once we’re born, we can’t do it all over again. What’s the key to unlocking this idea? With the state the world is in, we must find the solution to making life better.
— B.A.
Dear B.A.: We cannot explain the mystery of our physical birth, but we accept it as a fact of life. What is it that keeps us from accepting the fact of spiritual life in Christ? Just as surely as God implants the life cell in the tiny seed that produces the mighty oak, and as surely as He instills the heartbeat in the life of the tiny infant yet unborn; as surely as He puts motion into the planets, stars, and heavenly bodies, He implants His divine life in people’s hearts who earnestly seek Him through Christ.
This is not conjecture; it is a fact. Has this happened to you? Have you been twice born? You see, the Bible says that unless we have this new birth, we are unfit for the Kingdom of God.
This new birth is an eternal birth. The Bible says, “… Having been born again, not of corruptible seed but incorruptible, through the word of God which lives and abides forever” (1 Peter 1:23).
Our physical birth in life is consummated at death, but if we have been born again, death becomes the bright threshold of eternity. What a wonderful statement from an unknown writer who said, “Better never to have been born at all, than never to have been born again.”
God prescribes the remedy for the ills of the human race. That remedy is personal faith and commitment to Jesus Christ. The remedy is to be born again.
