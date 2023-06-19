From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I often hear that Jesus is called the Great Physician. Where is this in the Bible, and does He claim to have a prescription to relieve the ills of society?
— S.P.
Dear S.P.: Much of the world says to God, “We work for peace and bring social justice according to our way — we don’t need You.” Man’s schemes are patchwork remedies that a sick and dying world uses.
God prescribes the remedy for the ills of the human race. That remedy is personal faith and commitment to Christ. This happens when we humble ourselves in repentance of sin against Him and call out to Jesus for His forgiveness. He grants salvation to all those who will turn to Him and receive Him as Lord and Savior, but multitudes reject the greatest remedy offered to mankind.
When we’re sick, we see a doctor who prescribes medication. If we decide to ignore the advice and refuse the prescription, the symptoms can grow worse. Should we hold the doctor responsible? No, because we’ve refused the remedy.
The disease of sin that has infected the entire world has a remedy — God’s salvation — but it must be received. If we refuse it, we suffer the consequence; we cannot blame God.
People magazine once carried the story of Lem Banker who said, “Never bet what you want to win, only what you can afford to lose.” No one can afford to lose their eternal soul. The Man we often refer to as the Great Physician is based on Jesus’ words: “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance” (Mark 2:17). The remedy is clear: receive Jesus today.
Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen is trying to find a solution to parked railroad cars blocking Andy Tostensen and Fancy Bluff roads, sometimes for hours at a time.
“The Longest Day,” an epic film about the D-Day invasion, had a run time of two hours and 58 minutes.
GAGE launched in January and is proud to share the results of their newest partners including Chick-fil-A, Marsh’s Edge, and Gather Thrift and Cafe. The partners are among more than 40 businesses that have joined GAGE in their efforts to “Build a Better Workforce”, including Golden Isles Con…
Pastor John E. Fields got the lay of the land from Burroughs-Molette Elementary School Principal Mavis Jaudon Friday before summer school let out just before lunchtime.
Brunswick police have secured warrants for the arrest of a Florida man they say shot and killed 16-year-old Mykal Ellis on Tuesday.
Jane Christian and Rhonda Diggs kept their eyes on the Golden Isles YMCA entrance, waiting for the arrival of one last swimmer for the afternoon session.