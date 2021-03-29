From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much emphasis on lifestyles and health care. What is more important to God, our health or our soul?
— H.S.
Dear H.S.: There is great value placed on the physical well-being of people, their belongings, and even experiences. Some years ago it was reported that it would take $100 billion to get one man safely to Mars — that would be quite an experience. But God, in His outpouring of love for mankind, sent His Son from Heaven to break down the barrier that separates God and man. Why? Because He desires to redeem sinful souls and enjoy fellowship with His creation. Yes, God places the value of the soul at an incalculable price — the blood of His only Son. This is a priceless gift beyond measure. By tasting death for everyone, Jesus took our penalty and erased our guilt. This is God’s amazing forgiveness and love toward mankind.
Humans rarely think of the soul because it cannot be seen or touched — but God knows the depth of the human soul; He created it. The Bible says: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? (Mark 8:36).
More important than anything is to make sure your soul is bound for Heaven. Right now you can submit your life to Christ Jesus by admitting your sin against Him and asking His forgiveness. He will help you walk in a way that pleases Him.
Don’t delay in making things right with God. He will be with you every step of the way and will grant you peace and eternal life. Exchange your sin for Christ’s salvation. Receive Him today and He will begin to show you how to live a valuable life with purpose and thanksgiving.