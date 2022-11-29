From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been a Christian for many years and I’m embarrassed to admit that there are things I’ve never known. I heard on a radio program, for instance, that God has given good things to people who continue to defy His truth. Why would people do this and what does the phrase “the common grace of God” really mean?
– G.G.
Dear G.G.: God has given every human being the very breath of life. He has given us the beauty of nature. He has given each person a measure of talent and intelligence. He has given us opportunity. He has sustained us and offers His love to everyone. All these good things come from Him. This is known as the common grace of God.
“He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust” (Matthew 5:45). God gives good things to all people.
God also offers mankind free will — the right to reject Him. It is hard to believe that anyone would reject such grace and such love, but millions do. But in doing so, He retains the right to judge and condemn those who chose to be separated from Him forever. When that happens, mankind will realize the absolute truth of His gracious offer and abundant love, but it will be too late.
The Bible says God’s wrath will come to those who suppress the truth in unrighteousness (Romans 1:18). Those who receive Him are washed in Christ’s blood. God’s courtroom will be arrayed in the light of the truth, just as it was when Jesus was brought to trial and given the opportunity to defend Himself. Pilate asked, “What is truth?” (John 18:38) after Jesus had told him, “Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice” (John 18:37).
College of Coastal Georgia’s Department of Natural Sciences will host Friday its Coastal Science Symposium 2022 to explore coastal and marine science research.
Polling places throughout Georgia reported strong early voting turnouts Monday for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
From the seat of a skid-steer loader, the driver navigated a heavy parcel of concrete blocks onto an elevated flat surface.
Firefighters at Glynn County Fire-Rescue’s Station No. 6 marked the first day of a new ambulance’s service life with an age-old tradition.
The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission will meet with a developer proposing to build a 300-unit apartment complex near Glynn Middle on Tuesday to discuss the application further.
More and more, people seek to do business with local companies where they can have more personal interactions and build relationships rather than an impersonal big-box store. Frederica Pharmacy is a new locally owned community pharmacy on St. Simons Island, and serves Sea Island and Brunswic…