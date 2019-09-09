From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If God is behind everything that happens to us, why is there so much evil?
— J.A.
Dear J.A.: God is sovereign, and in ways we can only dimly understand, nothing goes unnoticed by Him. He is at work behind the scenes. The Psalmist said that the Lord guides us in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake (Psalm 23:3).
But on the other hand, the Bible warns us against assuming that everything that comes our way is from God. For instance, a woman once wrote about a man she had fallen in love with, and said that they were living together. She further stated that God had brought them together in spite of the fact that they both were already married to other people. God never leads us to do anything that is contrary to what He has told us in His Word, and the Bible does not condone such a lifestyle. This woman was excusing sin by claiming it must be God’s will because they were so happy.
Don’t be deceived; don’t ever try to justify doing something that is against God’s perfect will. The Bible says, “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20).
May we look to God and ask Him to give us wisdom to avoid the trap of believing that what makes us happy must be His will. He will not lead us astray; He will point us in the way that pleases Him.
Through the reading of Scripture He makes clear the pathways that we should travel so that we can honor Him.