From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If there’s a God, he’s cruel to allow what goes on in the world. I’d like to believe in a loving God, but even my friends would turn their backs on me if I believed in a God full of judgment.
– G.J.
Dear G.J.: Even with accusations hurled at God, He never changes. Regardless of man’s continual sin, the grace and patience of the Lord is overwhelming. You can’t miss the countless warnings that come from Him. “‘As I live,’ says the Lord God, ‘I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked, but that the wicked turn from his way and live.’” (Ezekiel 33:11).
Unless we allow Christ to destroy the evil within us, evil still wants to destroy Him. This is the conflict of the ages. Many people refuse to turn from sin because they’re more afraid of man’s ridicule than of God’s judgment. Others think belief in Christ is foolishness. Well, let’s see who is foolish. The whole world laughed at Noah when he boarded an ark on dry land. Lot’s neighbors in Sodom and Gomorrah laughed when he ran from the cities, saying they would be destroyed because of rampant immorality. But these eternal judgments were fulfilled as scoffers drowned in the flood and burned in the brimstone of Lot’s hometown. “The Lord will judge….’ It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Hebrews 10:30–31).
But a greater judgment took place more than 2,000 years ago on Calvary, when the sins of the world were placed on Jesus. He shed His blood on the cross to pay the penalty for sin. Who are we to say that God has no right to judge us? He already has. But the sentence has not been put into motion.
Oh friend, do not doubt the power of holy God who calls out to the world to repent and find the mercy and love of the blessed Savior and Redeemer of the soul.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The new CEO of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy brings decades of experience in work development in Glynn County.
The City Commission will consider a request to rezone a residential property that would allow 5 Oaks Farms to expand into Brunswick with a small-scale agricultural operation primarily geared towards educating students.
There was an easy banter and a lot of put downs and self-effacing humor Saturday between brothers Juergen, 69, Bryan, 68, and Mark, 66. It’s the sort of thing you’d expect in a reunion of siblings who don’t see each other that often.
Cory and Hannah Stokes McKenna walked down the grassy aisle formed by wedding guests at St. Simons Park on Saturday afternoon after reciting their vows before about 75 people.
Hurricane Ian trudged beyond Glynn County late Thursday night in the Atlantic Ocean, leaving scarcely a trace of its passing in the Golden Isles, but it easily could have been a lot worse.
St. Marys was among three cities in the nation to participate in a sea rise study several years ago that led to recommendations to control flooding in the downtown district.