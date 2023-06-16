From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
After 25 years, my husband and I are calling it quits. Our children are grown and our home is empty and unfulfilled. We’re both ready to invest time in our careers and develop other friendships that aren’t so oppressive. We’ll always love each other, but it’s no longer enough. Why do some say this is wrong?
– O.M.
Dear O.M.: God meant for marriage to be a joyous and supportive relationship. It’s not easy to heal a marriage (or any relationship) that has almost fallen apart, but God is ready to help and strengthen each heart that desires to honor him. If a man and woman together seek counsel from Scripture, God will give them courage to do the hard work of rebuilding the marriage and exhibiting patience toward one another.
Marriage is a commitment — a vow — to help one another. It’s worth the effort. Couples grow closer if they go before the Lord together. He can restore communication that’s been lacking for so long. A good marriage isn’t made up of two, but three: the husband, the wife and God. When Christ is the foundation of marriage, He gives understanding of what true love is, and that brings unspeakable joy not only to the relationship, but also to the home, which is a vital part of living together in a way that brings glory to God.
We often take so little time to show love in practical ways. We must learn to praise instead of criticize. Help instead of hurt. Smile instead of sulk. Most of all bring everything to God in prayer and seek His will, because God is interested in family, marriage and building strong homes. These are sacred, and faith in Christ is the most important of all principles in the building of a successful marriage and home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Jane Christian and Rhonda Diggs kept their eyes on the Golden Isles YMCA entrance, waiting for the arrival of one last swimmer for the afternoon session.
A 16-year-old Brunswick High School football player was shot and killed Tuesday night in Brunswick.
The recent rash of shootings in Brunswick is leading to the consideration of creating a violent crime task force.
Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…
Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.