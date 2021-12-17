From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why did God create people knowing that we would disappoint Him and disobey Him?
– G.C.
Dear G.C.: God made us because of His love. On a human level, we know that love needs an outlet — that is, love yearns to be expressed and shared. In a far greater way, God’s love is the deepest expression of His desire to have fellowship with mankind. That’s why He created Adam and Eve. And He created them in His image so that they would have the ability to love also — to love each other, and to love Him. God is love — and now this wondrous characteristic of His personality was being given to Adam and Eve. What a gift!
But God didn’t make the first couple because He was lonely, or because He needed someone to love Him in return. This is true with human love, but it isn’t true with God. God is complete in Himself, and He lacks nothing. Just as an artist has a compelling urge to create a beautiful painting, or a skilled woodworker has a compelling urge to create a fine piece of furniture, so our loving God had a compelling urge to create humanity. His love was expressed in the creation of the human race.
The Bible says, “Your hands have made me and fashioned me; give me understanding, that I may learn Your commandments” (Psalm 119:73). This is what God desires, for us to learn from Him. We came from Him — and our greatest joy will come from giving ourselves back to Him, and learning to walk with Him every day until we return to Him.