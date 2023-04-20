From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Adultery used to be considered bad — even illegal — but in our more progressive society, it seldom raises an eyebrow. Are there sins that God hates more than others and, if so, which ones are they?
– W.S.
Dear W.S.: From the human standpoint, some sins are certainly worse than others are — sins like murder, assault or stealing; actions that cause anger and hurt. But the Bible doesn’t tell us which sin is the worst in God’s eyes. The reason is because God hates all sin. God is absolutely pure and holy; even the smallest sin is evil in His sight.
We have largely lost sight of the holiness and purity of God today. This is one reason why we tolerate sin so easily and casually dismiss so many sins as minor or insignificant. It is also the reason why we ignore sin in our own lives and neglect to repent of it. We need to open our hearts to who God is, and who we are as sinners in His sight. No matter how good we think we are, God’s judgment still stands: “There is none who does good, no, not one” (Romans 3:12). But God loves us and He yearns to forgive us and welcome us into His family forever. To excuse sin or tolerate it is sin itself. The enemy attempts to blur the lines between right and wrong until we are able to convince ourselves that our sin isn’t that bad or, perhaps, not even sin at all.
Sin has progressed and gained momentum; people seem to have lost the ability to be shocked. Behavior that was once considered abominable is now acceptable.
A life touched by the Holy Spirit of the living Christ will tolerate sin no longer, and will rejoice that God helps us in weakness. “Keep your servant also from willful sins; may they not rule over me” (Psalm 19:13, NIV).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Well on Gloucester Street will be closing its doors for up to 65 days at the request of the city of Brunswick.
The Well on Gloucester Street will be closing its doors temporarily at the request of the mayor of Brunswick.
Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.
Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.
Eight sea turtles that were found cold-stunned on Cape Cod last winter swam free again Monday in the ocean off Jekyll Island after the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta nursed them back to health.
The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.