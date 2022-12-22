From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Recently I went through a painful divorce. A man in my office was going through the same and it seems fate drew us together. We decided to move in together until our divorces were finalized, though we both knew that it was immoral, but our intent was to be married as soon as it was legally possible. I was devastated when he laughed at me when I asked when we would be married. Could he really love me and make such a mockery?
– L.T.
Dear L.T.: We live at a time when divorce no longer has the social stigma it once had. Regardless of what society thinks of divorce, God’s truth has not changed. God says He “hates” divorce.
When people find themselves alone it is normal to seek friendship and companionship, but marriage is a sacred step. God has established marriage for good and it should be established between a man and a woman in true love, not letting selfishness rule.
The Bible is very clear about how we should live. It says, “Flee sexual immorality” (1 Corinthians 6:18). Every person must come to the most important decision in life asking, “What will I do with Jesus Christ?” When this is answered the right way — to make Him Lord and Savior — He will indwell each person with His Holy Spirit and it is by this power that we can operate within the boundaries He has set forth.
God loves us and wants us to get on the right road in life, which is His way of living. The Bible warns, “There is a way that seems right to a [person], but its end is the way of death” (Proverbs 14:12). Do not wait to repent and turn to the Lord. The time is now to turn the page and live according to God’s Word.
