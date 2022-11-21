From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Marriage is under attack as never before. I want to give my granddaughter some food for thought. She’s dating a young man who’s selfish and insensitive but she keeps saying that he will change when they’re married. She’s a good Christian girl but I’m desperate for wisdom to help her and I’m no longer able to read the Bible. Is there a passage I could share with her?
– W.G.
Dear W.G.: Those who have traveled life’s journey have come to understand that no husband or wife will be perfect. Every married couple will probably acknowledge this, but it is true that someone who is selfish will bring that into a marriage and it can take a lifetime to rid oneself of this sinful way of life, apart from the salvation found in the Lord Jesus Christ.
One of the great truths of the Bible is that God loves us and has given us a pattern to follow. Most people go through life completely missing this fact.
Because God loves us, He wants to give us what is best for us. God is pleased when we seek Him in everything.
Jesus posed this question: “What man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone?” (Matthew 7:9). He goes on to teach that if a mere human father would give good things to his children, how much more will the Father in Heaven give good things to those who belong to Him and trust Him with their lives? (See v. 11).
When people desire to honor the Lord in such important decisions, He provides wisdom to do what’s right. Honor Christ first and above all, and life does fall into place. “In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
