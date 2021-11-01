From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can I teach my children to understand the power of prayer?
— P.C.
Dear P.C.: Parents set the example in the home. Children watch, listen, and learn more than adults realize. When they see the family praying together, when they are taught to look for God’s voice in their lives, they begin to comprehend that God hears the prayers of those who seek Him.
It is also important that children understand that prayer is not just something to do when things go wrong. Some people pray only when they are stressed out or in danger. It is good for us to pray in times of trouble. In those moments, we realize our helplessness and that only God can change things.
But we shouldn’t only pray in times of trouble or when we need something. There are many others times to pray, and children need to see the example of praying with thanks because of good weather, or because the rain is nourishing the plants outside the window, or how God protected them from injury.
God loves to hear the prayers of His people, and the most important prayer that can be spoken is when we ask Him to forgive us of our sin and cleanse us and make us useful in this life. Children respond when asked to make lists of all they are thankful for, and it teaches them that prayer is not just about asking for things.
Parents need much wisdom — and prayer — in relating to their children. Children likewise have much to learn about these important resources that will help them grow strong and look to the Lord as they face the joys and challenges of life. What a wonderful opportunity parents have to demonstrate the power of God through prayer.