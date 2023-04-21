From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Outward beauty is praised in our society, but seldom do people look deeper into the quiet and peaceful spirits of others that are saints of God, but perhaps without beautiful faces. How does God look at us?
– B.P.
Dear B.P.: The world bombards us with messages about what is beautiful and handsome. It sets standards for our physical appearance and our material success that penetrate our minds and shape our personalities and our goals — often without us even realizing it. It’s difficult to ignore these loud and ever-present voices as they speak to us from magazines, television, movies, the internet and advertising.
The problem is, these messages will lead us astray. Scripture warns that beauty should not come from outward adornment (see 1 Peter 3:3). To cope with all this, we must first ask God to help us be content with the way we are. Some of the most unhappy people possess great beauty or wealth, yet their lives are empty and without meaning.
God loves each person just as they are! The Bible makes it clear that true beauty comes from the beauty of a godly character. “The unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, [is] of great worth in God’s sight” (1 Peter 3:4, NIV).
We must take care of our bodies, which the Bible calls the “temple of the Holy Spirit” (1 Corinthians 6:19). Most important is to take care of our souls, our inner self, by feeding on the Word of God and letting His Spirit transform us from within.
Let’s seek ardently the kind of life that reflects the beauty of Jesus and marks us as being what saints ought to be.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
FBI Special Agent Benjamin P. Grogan was honored Thursday in a ceremony in Palmetto Cemetery where he was buried in 1986 after suspected bank robbers killed him and his partner, fellow Special Agent Jerry Dove.
Ben Tuff has devoted his life to molding future generations to create a brighter tomorrow.
The Well on Gloucester Street will be closing its doors for up to 65 days at the request of the city of Brunswick.
The Well on Gloucester Street will be closing its doors temporarily at the request of the mayor of Brunswick.
Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.
Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.