From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My mailbox is filled weekly with fundraising requests to help with world disasters and community drives. I cannot possibly respond to them all. How does one know the right one to choose, and does it really even help?
— F.R.
Dear F.R.: There are many compassionate organizations reaching out to those in need, and people often ask the question, “What can my little amount do when the needs are so great? Why bother to give?”
God looks at our finances differently than we do. He knows that our giving is a measure of something far more important. When we reach out to others with gifts of compassion, we demonstrate a gratefulness that God entrusts us with things that can help others and we receive a blessing. We should not give to impress others, but we should give because it expresses concern and compassion for others. Responsible giving is important and it is important to pray and ask God to help us make the right choices in our giving.
The Bible tells us to give joyfully and not out of a grudging obligation; God loves a cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 9:7).
God does not need our money but He wants us to discover where our hearts are, and when we give to bless others, it pleases the heart of God.
God is able to take what we give and use it in ways we never could imagine. The extra dollar, when given in His name, is multiplied in ways we will never know, just as He multiplied the bread and fish. What a testimony it is when someone receives a gift knowing that God has put it on our hearts to give it. By His hand, He gives the increase.