From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a Christian but I struggle with thoughts that keep me defeated. My thoughts hound me. I try going to church and listening to Christian music, but still my mind wanders to all the wrong things. How can I stop it?
— T.T
Dear T.T.: God knows our thoughts better than we know them. Many people struggle with negative thoughts or impure thoughts but never think to take it to the Lord in prayer and many people never think to open up God’s Word to read what He has to say to us about our minds.
The answer is that God wants us to fill our minds with the things of Him, with thoughts and emotions that are good and pure, that reflect Him instead of the evils of this world. The Bible tells us to think on things that are true, pure, and right (Philippians 4:8).
But first, we must confess our sinful thoughts and desires and ask the Lord to forgive us of our sin. The Bible says that all have sinned and fall short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23). We must believe Jesus is who He says He is — the Son of God — who died for our sins to bring us to salvation and eternal life. When this happens, God sends the Holy Spirit into our lives to help us walk with Him in obedience. He has given us His Word to lead and guide us. He has opened the way for us to humble ourselves before Him in prayer and receive His strength and power to live a holy life.
It is God’s desire that we be conformed to the image of His Son and to have pure minds and Christlike hearts.
When God empowers us, we refuse to let sin have its way in us. All believers are called to be holy in mind, body, and spirit (1 Peter 1:15).