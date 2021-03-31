From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Many call marriage a contract. Doesn’t that make it seem like a business deal instead of a relationship? I don’t want to have a marriage that is like a business, but she is making my life hard, and perhaps being unfaithful. How can I prove my desire to love her through this and win her back?
— M.C.
Dear M.C.: The secret of domestic happiness is to let God be the third party of the marriage contract, which is the commitment a man and woman make when they promise to love one another for life.
One of the most selfless things a person can do is pray for someone else, in spite of how they may hurt us. Scripture documents many accounts of the weary-hearted and declares: “But they did not ask counsel of the Lord” (Joshua 9:14). We all have the right to pray and ask the Lord for wisdom and discernment in making all of our decisions. Often the Lord puts someone in our pathway that we can trust to share our burdens, but ultimately we must hold to God’s promise that He will never leave us nor forsake those who belong to Him (Hebrews 13:5). Seek Him first for He is the most wonderful Counselor and the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6).
When a spouse is unfaithful in marriage there is great responsibility before the Lord. The first thing to recognize is a soul hangs in the balance. It may be that God will use a husband or wife to win their spouse to the Lord and restore the marriage relationship.
“If a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness” (Galatians 6:1). Cling to the Word of God, He is the great Counselor (Jeremiah 32:19).