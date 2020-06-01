From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Who’s in charge of a world that suffers, and what can be said to its citizens that have lost so much hope?
— W.P.
Dear W.P.: The world seems to be careening toward destruction. We see the innocent suffer and countless people experiencing pain and anguish. Voices of doubters and skeptics cry out: “What kind of a God allows terrible things like treacherous weather, disease, and even pandemics to ravage?”
Millions of people throughout the world are suffering from injustice, political oppression, persecution, and innocent babies are aborted by the millions. The entire world seems to be a hospital, a mortuary, or a graveyard, with people asking the same question: “Who is in control?”
The Bible tells us that God is the ruler of the universe — and all of creation. “Both riches and honor come from You, and You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might” (1 Chronicles 29:12).
This same mighty God is also a loving God who brings good out of bad, light out of darkness, and joy out of despair.
“God is in heaven; He does whatever He pleases” (Psalm 115:3) and the Bible is clear that God wants all people to come to a saving knowledge of His Son Jesus Christ as our loving Savior and He wants to reign in us to guide, direct, and care for us.
Behind the love of God lies His omniscience — His ability to know and understand all. Omniscience is that quality of God which is His alone. He possesses infinite knowledge and an awareness uniquely His.
At all times, even in the midst of any type of suffering, He knows, loves, watches, understands, and, more than that, He has a purpose. May we pray for His purpose in our lives and receive His amazing grace.