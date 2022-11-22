From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr Graham:
My parents criticize me all the time, saying that I spend more time with my friends than studying or helping around the house. I am active in my church. Why can’t they understand I need to have my own life?
– I.T.
Dear I.T.: When young people begin the process of becoming independent, it often causes friction between parents and children. This isn’t necessarily bad, because we each need to learn to make our own decisions as the years go by, but it should also be a time to build solid relationships between parent and child — this is important for home and family.
The Bible tells parents not to provoke their children, but also stresses the importance of children honoring their parents. It’s important to be on guard against an attitude or emotion that automatically resists input from parents. Part of becoming an adult is learning from those who have already traveled that road. Not all children have the benefit of parents that guide and direct them. Many children and teenagers are in homes with little oversight.
How wonderful it is when growing children learn to listen and consider the wise counsel of loving parents, and to thank God for having a mother and father who care enough to give warnings and advice — particularly when it comes to making decisions that children will carry with them into the future.
Children who are blessed to have caring parents should learn to weigh carefully what a parent says. They have more experience in life than their children, but parents and children can certainly learn from one another, if they care enough to communicate with one another in love and understanding.
God is the perfect Father in Heaven and for those who belong to Him, He understands the need for teens to learn effectively how to live independently, but parents should be given honor. Depending on God the Father to lead and guide is a wonderful place to start.
