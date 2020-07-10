From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been treated for several disorders and my mother, who I believe loves me, cannot understand why I can’t “snap” out of my deep-seated troubles. It keeps both of us frustrated. Why can’t she understand that my problems are things that cannot be seen, only felt?
— F.C.
Dear F.C.: Years ago science devised a remarkable machine called the body scanner that can detect disorders in the body which evade even the X-ray. Sometimes we have hurts too deep and sensitive for others to see or help.
God Himself is the only one who can understand us fully. The psalmist wrote: “O Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off” (Psalm 139:1-2).
Who but God Himself can scan the invisible person — the heart, the soul, and the spirit? Only God can answer. Only He can diagnose our problem accurately. There are hurts in our personalities too deep and too complicated for even the most sophisticated modern techniques to diagnose or to solve.
And He doesn’t just leave us alone to suffer the diagnosis. He shows us how to solve it; and when there is no human solution, He will give us grace to live with it and bring us peace. This is hard for people to accept when they have refused making Jesus Master of their lives.
When we submit ourselves completely to the Lord, He comes alongside and guides us every step of the way. He gives us His very presence that comforts. He gives us His power for endurance that makes us strong. He reveals His purpose so that we might gain insight into our situation. And He can produce within us valuable qualities that will strengthen and mold our lives. May we let the Holy Spirit of God make Jesus Lord in our lives (1 Corinthians 12:3).