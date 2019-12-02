From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the difference between man’s wisdom and God’s wisdom?
— W.S.
Dear W.S.: The eighth chapter of Proverbs is deep and wide because it is the voice of wisdom speaking to our hearts. It is the Lord Jesus Himself gathering up His eternal attributes that call out to us with His understanding, truth, righteousness, knowledge and instruction, prudence and discretion, reverence, counsel, strength, love, riches and honor, justice, rejoicing, blessing, wisdom, and eternal life. This is what Heaven is and will be forever:
God is the Landowner of Heaven, earth, and the whole universe, and He is going to share all of it with His people. No earthly court, no Wall Street investor, no astute accountant could ever calculate the extent of God’s estate, for it is priceless and without limit. Jesus told His disciples, “And I bestow upon you a kingdom, just as My Father bestowed one upon Me, that you may eat and drink at My table in My kingdom” (Luke 22:29-30).
John wrote about the wonderful aspects of Heaven in the book of Revelation. Yes, there is much mystery and untold wonder and glory. But do not miss this truth: the door to Heaven is open for you. The Bible says, “Behold, a door standing open in heaven” (Revelation 4:1). My friend, that door is the Lord Jesus Christ. If you do not open the door to your heart here on earth, you will never be able to walk through the door that is standing open in Heaven. Do not miss spending eternity in the “house of the Lord” (Psalm 23:6). The day we step through the gates of splendor, we will be free from sin, and we will enjoy the marvelous joy of being in the presence of the One who is Redeemer, Savior, and Lord.