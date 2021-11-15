From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is it so hard to find God’s will for our lives? My friends and I pray that we will know His will so we can be obedient and follow Christ as the Bible instructs, but this is one of the hardest things in the Christian life to accomplish.
— G.W.
Dear G.W.: It is wonderful to want to know and do God’s will and He has not made it difficult. To know the will of God is the highest of all wisdom. Living in the center of God’s will puts the stamp of true sincerity upon our service in His name.
God’s will is for us to become more and more like Christ. In order to do this we must not fail to read and study His Word, because this is how He reveals His will to His people. If we are ignorant of God’s Word — His message to us — we will always be ignorant of God’s will.
Now many may say this is too simplistic. But many just use it as an excuse not to search for God’s will. When we go to God in prayer and ask for His guidance — which He promises — He reveals His thoughts to us through His holy Word. The Bible tells us that our thoughts are not His thoughts, but He has given us 66 books of Scripture that help us know the mind of Christ.
Finding God’s will is not difficult, but living God’s will is only done through obedience to His truth.
We must submit every area of our lives to His authority. Nothing must be excluded from His influence and nothing must be withheld from His control.
It has often been said, “If Christ is to be Lord at all, then He must be Lord of all.”