From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can the Bible claim that God cannot look upon evil yet judge evil people?
— P.S.
Dear P.S.: Admittedly it is hard to understand many things in Scripture, but it is not because Scripture is wrong; it is because mankind is made up of weak and imperfect people, unable to scarcely grasp the overwhelming perfection and holiness of God. We have become so used to sin that we can’t imagine anyone being absolutely perfect. But God is! Because God is holy, He never does wrong — ever.
God’s holiness is righteous and pure. The Bible says, “Your eyes are too pure to look on evil; you cannot tolerate wrongdoing” (Habakkuk 1:13, NIV). Certainly, God notices evil and condemns it. The passage is clarifying that He will not look upon evil and tolerate it. He will indeed judge sin, and doing evil is sin.
The Bible says that all have sinned and fall short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23). We stand guilty and condemned before Him, worthy only of His judgment and condemnation. Apart from Christ and His work on the cross, we have no hope of Heaven, because even one sin contaminates us and makes us unfit to come into God’s presence. We must never take the holiness and judgment of God lightly, for it is the very essence of His character.
But God is also the God of love (1 John 4:8). This makes all the difference. Behind every dealing God has with us is His perfect love. It was love that caused Him to create us, and it was love that caused Him to send His Son to redeem us. His love pursues us and draws us to Himself, and His love will someday take those who believe in Him into His presence forever. God says to us, “I have loved you with an everlasting love” (Jeremiah 31:3).