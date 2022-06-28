From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world is trembling at the thought of another war in Europe. If the world is truly God’s family, having a sense of “brotherhood,” shouldn’t this give us pause?
– W.T.
Dear W.T.: When it comes to the universal Fatherhood of God and brotherhood, there is a great deal of misunderstanding. The majority of appeals made on behalf of peace are based on the idea of brotherhood. There is a wrong sense in which God is the Father of us all by creation.
The truth is that He is the Creator of mankind. But the world seems to be blinded to the fact that for mankind to know God spiritually as Father, they must receive Christ as personal Lord and Savior and accept His forgiveness and His salvation — which brings about repentance, a turn about-face. Only then are we brought into the family of God. His spiritual Fatherhood belongs only to those who trust in Him.
Class warfare is another misunderstanding in society. The Bible says that there are only two classes of people: the saved and the lost; those who are going to Heaven and those who are going to Hell (Matthew 7:13–14).
Outside of Christ’s work on the cross — His death and His resurrection from the grave — there is bitterness, intolerance, ill will, prejudice, lust, greed and hatred. Within the efficacy of the cross of Christ Jesus, there is love and fellowship, new life and new brotherhood — no matter the race, nationality or social standing.
“For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation, having abolished in His flesh the enmity… to create in Himself one new man” (Ephesians 2:14-15). There is no Jew, no Gentile — no black, white, yellow or red. Those who belong to Christ are one great brotherhood in Him.