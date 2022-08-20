From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Several classmates went with me to Washington, D.C., to attend the March for Life. We’ve listened to both sides of this debate, which is no debate at all — abortion is simply wrong. There must be a deeper issue that makes others so hostile to those who believe in the right to life.
— M.L.
Dear M.L.: The Bible places the highest value on human life. It is sacred and of inestimable worth to God, who created it “in His own image.” The Bible recognizes the unborn as being fully human and says, “For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works… . My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret” (Psalm 139:13–15).
God is the Creator of life and the Sustainer of life. He has given the “seed” of life and breath of life, and our responsibility is to protect these sacred gifts given by the Father in Heaven. This is why the hot button of abortion reaches the height of holocaust. Man has no right to steal from God or destroy the giving of life that belongs to Him.
Abortion has divided our nation like no other issue in recent times and we must never think that we can solve one moral crisis by condoning another; especially the crime of murder, for unrestrained abortion is nothing less than that.
In God’s great love, He gives life that bears the image of God. The issue of abortion is not whether people have the right to terminate the life of a child; the real issue is whether or not people will insist on running their own lives according to worldly standards that oppose God’s law. Contentment comes when people surrender to God and allow Him to guide their lives according to His loving righteousness.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Georgia Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Clark put into words what employers are discovering more and more: Workers aren’t competing for jobs anymore — employers are competing for workers.
Anytime one is facing spinal issues, with surgery possible in the future, is unnerving. But Dr. Thomas Lawhorne, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Optim Orthopedics, can take some of the worry out of the process.
The Glynn County Police Department plans to roll out a map that will clarify for golf cart drivers on St. Simons which roads they’re allowed to drive on.
There is usually a safely organized rush to drive all the vehicles off the huge vehicle-carrying vessels that call on Colonel’s Island.
A new addition to the corner of Albany and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick is the product of two passions coming together.