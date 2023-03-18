From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much on the news about warfare and weapons of war. In my study of world wars and civil wars, it is hard to imagine anything worse and I’ve decided it will never change — peace is not possible.
– W.F.
Dear W.F.: The greatest warfare going on in the world today is between mankind and God. Until people surrender to Jesus Christ, God considers man at war with Him. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Peace is possible. How?
To have peace with God, one must repent of sin against Him and walk a new direction. When a person accepts Christ as Lord and Savior, He gives us the power to do this. The Bible tells us that God is the author of peace. God provided salvation through the cross. He made peace by the shedding of His blood to cover our sin. The war that exists between man and God can be over quickly, with a peace treaty signed in the blood of His Son. Without this, there is no hope for the future.
Jesus said there is going to be war until the end of the age. He knew that human nature is not going to change without a spiritual new birth. He knew that the vast majority of the human race was never going to be converted to Him. The vast majority of the people of the world are not born again. So we always have the potential that violence will break out in a home, in a community, in the world. But individuals can know the peace that passes all understanding and it is found only in the Prince of Peace as we walk daily with Him in obedience. “Having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 5:1).
