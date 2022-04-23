From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is God like us or is God basically a vapor or something that is in the atmosphere?
– G.W.
Dear G.W.: God isn’t made of atoms or molecules; he isn’t part of the created world. He exists in a wholly different realm. Jesus told the Samaritan woman at the well that “God is Spirit” (John 4:24). Because he is a spirit, God isn’t limited in any way. He is far greater than the material world (which is one reason we aren’t to worship idols or nature). We cannot confine him to one place, paint an imaginary picture of him, or restrict him to one way of doing things. His power is unlimited.
God is also a person. A person acts — and so does God. He feels, thinks, sympathizes, forgives, decides, acts, judges and loves. God is not an impersonal force or power; he is a person. There is, of course, a vast difference between God’s personality and ours: he is perfect, we are not. Emotions like anger, selfishness, hatred, jealousy and pride overwhelm us. Our personalities may even become sick or self-destructive. But God isn’t this way. He alone is perfect. Even His anger is righteous, because it is directed solely against evil. The Bible says, “His work is perfect; for all His ways are justice” (Deuteronomy 32:4).
God is also holy, righteous and pure. We have a hard time understanding this. We are weak and imperfect, and we can scarcely grasp the overwhelming perfection and holiness of God. We’ve become so used to sin that we can’t imagine anyone being absolutely perfect. But God is! The Bible says, “God is light and in Him there is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5). Because God is holy, He never does wrong — ever. And we should worship him with our love and obedience.