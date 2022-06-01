From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that God’s love is different from what most people think of as love?
– M.L.
Dear M.L.: The Bible says, “Let us love one another, for love is of God ... for God is love. In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. ... He loved us and sent His Son to be the [sacrifice] for our sins” (1 John 4:7-10). Until the good news of Jesus Christ burst onto the human scene, the word love was understood mostly in terms of seeking one’s own advantage. A loving God reaching down to sinful humans was unthinkable.
The greatest act of love a person can ever perform for people is to tell them about God’s love for them in Jesus. God is the source of love; He is the demonstration of love, wrapped up in His righteousness, judgment, mercy and grace. From the beginning of time, God has sent out His message of love. To receive it, we must be willing to listen and obey His Word.
It is also important to understand that true love — God’s love — is unchangeable; He knows exactly what we are and loves us anyway. It was God’s love that knew mankind was incapable of obeying His law, and it was His love that promised a Redeemer, a Savior, who would save His people from their sins and empower them to live for Him. True love is an act of the will – and anyone who receives Christ as Savior does the will of the Father in Heaven.