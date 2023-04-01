From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
My heart was touched greatly by a stranger who cared enough to pray for me when I was sitting in a restaurant alone crying because of some bad news I had gotten on the phone. When she departed, she told me she would keep praying for me and that she would have her friends pray for me. I had never experienced anything like that before. I had always wondered if people who said they would pray for someone really ever did. I also wonder how God can possibly keep up with prayers from so many people.
— P.S.
Dear P.S.: How many people say, “I have many people I should pray for, but I wonder if it will do any good. How can we expect God to keep track of every person on the planet?”
The real question here is, “How big is God?” If God is limited — if He isn’t all-powerful and all- knowing — then we would be right to think He might not answer our prayers.
But God isn’t limited! He isn’t like a computer without enough memory. God is infinite in His knowledge and wisdom. Since He created this universe — right down to the smallest subatomic particle — isn’t He able to know every detail of what goes on in the world? Of course!
Another reason to pray is because God loves us. He is more concerned about you and about those you love than you are. As Jesus said, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father. … So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:29, 31). So pray with confidence to God who cares for us, loves us, and gives us the privilege of coming before His throne of mercy and grace.
