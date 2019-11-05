From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Did God create the human race because He was lonely? If so, how can He be God if He has need to be loved or have companionship?
— I.M.
Dear I.M.: God didn’t make Adam and Eve because He was lonely or because He needed someone to love Him. His love far exceeds human love. We need to be loved and to have others to love, but this isn’t true with God’s love. God is complete in Himself, lacking nothing. His love is so abundant and so full of grace that He chose to express it to His creation by giving Himself.
Just as an artist has a compelling urge to create a beautiful painting, or a skilled woodworker has a compelling urge to create a fine piece of furniture, these are reflections of God’s love, and He exemplified it by creating humanity in His image so that we would have the ability to love each other and especially Him. God is love, and now this wondrous characteristic of His personality has been bestowed on the human race. What a gift!
God’s love did not begin when He came to earth as a Babe in the manger. His love began in eternity before the world was established, before the time clock of civilization began to move. No one can grasp the love of God without knowing His Son, Jesus Christ. “The Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). If we truly love Jesus, we will want to please and honor Him by the way we live. “We love Him because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19).