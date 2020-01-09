From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Does God really call out to people?
— H.G.
Dear H.G.: Every soul has a story to tell. Some are gruesome; others miraculous. It is not unusual to hear of campers and hikers losing their way along trails that wind through the rugged forests, thick with brush and prone to rockslides. It doesn’t take long for people to panic, wondering if they will ever be found.
If you found yourself wandering around in the forest with no food or water, no compass, and no communication device, would you be content to remain lost? If someone suddenly called out your name, would you remain hidden? It’s doubtful. You would run toward the sound of the voice. God is calling lost souls to come to Him. Just as He called out to Adam and Eve, He sends out the rescue call to the human race. “Incline your ear, and come to Me. Hear, and your soul shall live” (Isaiah 55:3).
The world is filled with lost and wandering souls. It is wise to ask: What preparation have you made for your soul? If you stop and listen with your ears and your heart, you will hear God’s voice. If you ignore Him, you are gambling with your eternal future. If you have rebelled against God, please do not turn away from this message until you open your heart to Him, because you may not live long enough to go to the Father and be reconciled.
Jesus has His hand outstretched, waiting for the lost to come to Him. When we start down the road to repentance, He does not cast us off and forsake us. He is there to meet us and welcome us home. The Bible says, “If you seek Him, He will be found by you; but if you forsake Him, He will cast you off forever” (1 Chronicles 28:9).