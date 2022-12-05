From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a Christian, but since childhood I’ve been easily discouraged and find it hard to have friends. I can’t pinpoint any one thing that has caused this and I feel guilty for not being more content than I am. I sincerely want to overcome this battle that brings me emotional pain. Is there a Bible verse that can help?
– D.S.
Dear D.S.: We can be crippled by things that come into our lives. We are weak vessels, but through God’s strength, He can channel His power to accomplish His purposes in our lives.
Regardless of how twisted our lives may be, God is able to bring us peace and He gives us right thinking.
God has promised His presence to those who belong to Him. This comes through His Holy Word. His truth is the power that enables us to rise above discouragement and leads us through defeats in life. God can even use our disappointments to bring us closer to Him. When we realize that God does not call us to be successful, but rather to be obedient, our lives can flourish.
In some cases, emotional pain is caused by physical illness. There’s a sense in which pain acts as a warning system, alerting us that medical assistance is needed. This can also be true spiritually. Our struggles can produce a form of suffering. But as Christians, we do not go into battle defenseless. God does not promise to take the battle from us, but to take us through the battle. God equips us with His “whole armor” (Ephesians 6:13). He has also left us with tremendous hope and when we place our hope in Him entirely, He meets our every need.
“Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9).
