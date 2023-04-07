From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m despondent over my continual sin even though I have given my heart to Jesus Christ. My pastor says I must abandon my friends in order to have victory over sin that pulls me into doing things I should no longer do. They don’t mind my new faith as long as it doesn’t change our good times together. Why should I turn away from them?
– C.C.
Dear C.C.: Millions of people shift from one side to another like unguided missiles wanting desperately to be accepted and “fit in.” Peer pressure leads people to stray from God’s Word, and Christians must learn to stand alone. God often gives us an inner conviction to confirm which way He wants us to go, and we should thank Him for the Holy Spirit’s power in our lives.
God intends for us to have victory over sin, and when we don’t, it’s not because God’s power has failed. By His Holy Spirit, He is able to give us the power to live just as good a life as Paul or Timothy lived. However, we need to do our part and, by prayer, appropriate the Holy Spirit’s power. We also need to flee these things that God has labeled wrong. We need to flee pride — that tendency to think of ourselves more highly than we ought — and instead live with humility. We need to flee envy and jealousy. We need to avoid causing strife, and the anger, bad tempers, irritability and self-centeredness that prompt it. We need to avoid abusive language and instead develop a Spirit-controlled tongue. We are also to flee lust, the love of money, and evil thoughts.
We must not depend on ourselves to fight sin. Without the work of the Holy Spirit in believers’ hearts, we cannot pursue the things of the Spirit as we ought.
