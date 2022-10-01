From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandparents have been deceased for 40 years. If they could return to this life, they would not recognize the idea of home and family. I don’t think the family unit has ever been under the attack it is today.
– F.U.
Dear F.U.: The family is the most important institution in the world. It was God’s plan; He ordained it. It wasn’t the idea of sociologists. Families and homes existed before cities and governments, written language, nations, temples, or churches.
God intended for the home to be a family’s foundation, a place of security. God meant for the home to be a place where character and attitudes were formed, integrity born, and values made clear. These are attributes that last a lifetime.
We bring our anxieties into the home, adding to the tensions the world brings to life. People today have grown accustomed to wringing their hands with fear and insecurity, caring more about what happens on Wall Street or in Washington, D.C.
The prophet Nehemiah said, “There is so much rubbish that we are not able to build” (Nehemiah 4:10). We see rubbish everywhere — rubbish on our televisions, on digital devices, in literature, and in magazines that poke fun at the idea of traditional home experience. The institution of the home once fortified society. A popular personality was asked about the institution of marriage and home. She responded, “Who wants to live in an institution?” This is typical of the ridicule that has been heaped on the home.
Satan’s attacking the family as never before. What should our defenses against such attacks be? If families would return to God and make Him the focus of the home and the heart of the family, reading the Bible that brings comfort in turmoil and light to dark pathways, the nation would begin to rebuild on a sure foundation. “Through wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established” (Proverbs 24:3).