From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that God’s salvation is a form of a pardon as though we never committed a wrong against Him? And does this have anything to do with committing the unpardonable sin?
— P.S.
Dear P.S.: Sometimes a person convicted of a crime receives a pardon — and is freed from paying the penalty. Why? The person receives mercy. Most people who have experienced this are indebted to the one who forgave them.
This marvelous demonstration comes from the very Word of God. All Christians have been pardoned. God Himself shows us mercy. Even though we are guilty of sin, we don’t have to pay the penalty, because Jesus did that for us.
Some people think only about God’s love and not about His judgment. But the Bible says that those who do not believe have been judged already (John 3:18). We must not take sin lightly and just assume that God will forgive us. We make a mockery of God’s forgiveness when we deliberately engage in sin because we think He will forgive it later. God’s kindness — His mercy — should make us want to stop sinning and live a victorious life because we love Him and desire to obey Him in all things.
The unpardonable sin involves the total and irrevocable rejection of Jesus Christ. It is dangerous to turn away from His voice that calls us to eternal salvation. Sin has tarnished every area of life, and Christ wants to erase its stain. Scripture has the remedy for sinfulness — it is to acknowledge our sin against Him and repent and turn from a life of sin.
Through His sacrifice on the cross, He has made a way for this to take place through His mercy and grace, and He wonderfully pardons us and promises us eternal life with Him. What a marvelous hope!