From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I pray to God every day, but I have no assurance that he hears me, and it never seems to make a difference. Is there a formula to praying so that I can hear from God?
– A.A.
Dear A.A.: Prayer seems mysterious to many people. There are those who believe that they can bring their wishes to God and get what they ask for. This is the wrong way to look at prayer.
The Bible tells us that God hears the prayers of repentance. God hears the prayers of those who follow him and do his will (John 9:31). The writers of scripture made it clear that God was speaking to them and through them. More than 3,000 times they said, “Thus saith the Lord” or its equivalent. Because “all scripture is given by inspiration of God” (2 Timothy 3:16), we are taught what is right and wrong.
God’s purpose is to train us in his righteousness.
God speaks through his son, Jesus Christ, who is revealed in the Bible. God himself has put within believers his own spirit. When Jesus was teaching the disciples about his coming death and resurrection, he promised that he would send a helper, and this helper is the very spirit of God. Jesus said, “When he, the spirit of truth, has come, he will guide you into all truth” (John 16:13).
When we hear that “still small voice” that won’t let us go until we do what is right, we must check it against the scriptures to be sure that what we’re hearing is God’s truth. Then we must obey, “heeding the voice of his word” (Psalm 103:20).