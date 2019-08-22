From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My son is an alcoholic. This disease did not come on him suddenly, but over many years of depending on various forms of alcohol to get through life. Does Jesus still heal diseases the same way He did when He was on earth?
— H.H.
Dear H.H.: The Biblical concept of healing means far more than relief from a set of physical symptoms. It means wholeness of body and spirit. The words healthy, whole, and holy all derive from the same Old English root word. Jesus asked the man in John 5:6, “Will you be made whole?” While not all illnesses are the result of the individual’s attitude or lifestyle, a great many are indeed.
For instance, alcohol consumption can have devastating consequences, both emotional and physical. While alcoholism is not a disease itself, it often leads to diseases, many irreversible such as an ulcerated digestive tract, a destroyed liver or a damaged brain.
Likewise, overeating or chronic nutritional deficiency will also cause bad health, while many other illnesses are not the result of such abuses. Jesus, referring to the man born blind, said, “Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but that the works of God should be revealed in him” (John 9:3).
The Apostle Paul prayed that the Lord might remove his affliction (2 Corinthians 12:8-10). God did not heal him, but provided the grace and strength needed to bring glory to Jesus Christ. And Paul understood that his weakness allowed God’s strength to help him overcome.
When a person becomes a “new creation” in Christ through receiving His salvation, Jesus does heal. He heals our hearts and our souls and saves for eternity. The Lord is the One who “forgives all your iniquities ... who redeems your life from destruction, who crowns you with loving kindness and tender mercies” (Psalm 103:3-4).