From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m living with extreme regret because of unkind things I’ve said to my family and co-workers. I’ve repented of this behavior and have gone to each person asking forgiveness. I see this same behavior in others now who make up lies and cause friction and want to see others have victory over this terrible behavior.
– B.B.
Dear B.B.: We’re living in a day when people’s imaginations are evil in the sight of God. The Bible says that no such person can inherit the kingdom of God. God hates evil imaginations. They lead to habits, habits lead to bondage and bondage leads to death: “The wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23).
Evil thoughts and imagination, if nourished and fed, will eventually lead to sinful actions. There are people who openly and flagrantly violate God’s law. They boast that they’re not hypocrites, and they make no pretense of being good. But this doesn’t excuse them for their wickedness.
We seldom hear the slanderer, the libeler, or the malicious gossip denounced. We’ve come to think that it’s a harmless thing to sow discord in the office, the shop, the church or the home; but the Bible says that God hates discord and strongly denounces those who sow strife.
“If anyone among you thinks he is religious, and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his own heart, this one’s religion is useless” (James 1:26).
We must pray for those who display the dreadful and sinful traits that stir in human hearts. Through prayer and the work of the Holy Spirit, Christ can tame the tongue and renew the mind. There’s no greater work we can do than to pray for others who live in darkness; that they’ll surrender to God who can penetrate the sin-sick soul with the light of the Gospel.
