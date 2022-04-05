From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Ronald Reagan’s son is speaking on behalf of atheists and agnostics in a television ad. He concludes with the startling statement that he’s not afraid to burn in hell. What do atheists actually believe?
– F.H.
Dear F.H.: Many atheists have come to know Jesus Christ as their personal savior while trying to prove that God does not exist. Atheists say they do not believe in God at all, and agnostics are not sure whether or not God exists. Skeptics attack the Bible and retreat in confusion; agnostics scoff at its teaching but are unable to produce an intellectually honest refutation. Atheists have denied the Bible’s validity but must surrender to its historical accuracy and archaeological verification. A distinguished anthropologist was once asked if he had ever found a tribe or group of people anywhere in the world that did not believe in God or in some type of higher power. He admitted he had not. Though he claimed to be an atheist, he reluctantly said that belief in a divine power was universal.
God has not left us to wander around guessing; God has shown himself to us through his Son, Jesus Christ. He came to us in human flesh. He’s the image of the invisible God (Colossians 1:15, 19). This was confirmed when Jesus Christ was raised from the dead by his Father in heaven. We can know with assurance that God exists, and everyone can have a personal relationship with him.
To miss the love of God by rejecting the sacrifice his Son made for us on the cross is to miss eternity in heaven with him. He has done everything necessary to remove the barriers between God and humanity. Those who believe in his name have been given the right to become the children of God (John 1:12).