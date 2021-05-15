From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do most people believe is some kind of life after death?
— L.D.
Dear L.D.: God has put within each of us an inner sense that life on earth is not all there is. The Bible tells us that God has set eternity in the hearts of the people (Ecclesiastes 3:11).
Many may suppress this truth or even deny it, but the human conscience still speaks. The still small voice of God tells us down deep what is true (1 Kings 19:12). We must never ignore that inner voice but rather, check what we believe it is saying alongside Scripture where God reveals these truths to mankind.
The Apostle Paul wrote about this danger of denying God’s truth: “What can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them” (Romans 1:19, ESV).
We are not simply physical beings; we also have a soul (or spirit), and we hear within us the likeness of our Creator. That likeness has been marred and distorted by sin – but it is still there. And just as God is eternal, so we sense in our hearts that we, too, must be eternal. Just as God lives forever, we also will live forever.
Death reduces all people to the same rank; it strips the rich of their millions and the poor of their rags. Death knows no age limits and no partiality. But death is not without hope.
For those who know Christ Jesus, death is the doorway into His presence and death is more friend than foe, the beginning rather than the end, another step toward eternal life. For those who do not know Christ, you can know Him today by calling on the name of Jesus.