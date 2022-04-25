From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is a person’s destiny in their hands or in the hands of God when it comes to living life now? What does the Bible mean of being mastered by something or someone?
– M.M.
Dear M.M.: God has put eternity in our hearts and the Bible tells us that no one will have an excuse when it comes to their destiny after their earthly life is over. Jesus taught that there are two roads of life. He taught there are two masters. Each person is either mastered by self or mastered by God, and He said that we cannot serve both at the same time. We have two natures within us, both struggling for mastery. Which one will dominate us? It depends on which one we feed.
All through the Bible we are confronted with making choices. Adam and Eve made a choice and they rebelled against God. Every problem in the world today stems from the devastating choice of our first parents.
This is the root of our problems, including death. Their decision to disobey God has been passed down through the generations. We are all sinners by birth and sinners by practice.
By nature it seems right to live for self. It seems right to live a selfish life and get what we can out of life by satisfying our pleasures and our wants. But this never satisfies. Traveling this road leads only to destruction because we can never be satisfied with things or experiences; we always want more.
People plan for many things in life as though this life is the total sum of our existence. The Bible teaches that this life is only a preparation for eternity. The choices we make now decide the type of life we are going to live in the future. We will never live life to the fullest if we turn our backs on Him.