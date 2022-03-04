From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Society seems to have lost its way; at least, there seems to be an absence of conscience. Why do we not hear much about the conscience anymore?
– C.T.
Dear C.T.: Looking around at all the evil that happens today, we may find ourselves wondering if some people must have been born without a conscience! But the Bible teaches that God has placed within every human being some sense of right and wrong. We can, however, ignore the voice of our conscience, and over time we can become so hardened by sin that we almost can’t hear its voice. In fact, some people lose almost all sense of right and wrong — and when that happens the results are always tragic. This is one reason why Christians need to take a stand for what is right and not let evil go unchallenged. But most of all we need to pray.
Many people will celebrate an annual Day of Prayer, praying especially for our world and its leaders — its politicians, trendsetters, media powers, athletes and others in a position of influence. Pray that they may use their influence for good and not for evil. Remember: God is sovereign and is still at work, and he alone is our hope for a better world. The Bible tells us to bring petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving for all people, including those in authority so that we can be examples of Christ (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
Things happen in unseen places when we pray. Prayer should never be our last resort; it is our first line of defense. God’s people are never powerless when we chose to be people of prayer.