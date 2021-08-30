From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do some say that organized religion is actually a bad thing?
— R.B.
Dear R.B.: A social media site once tried to develop a program “Religion of Individualism.” A British comedian targeted this trend in a short film called “How to Start a Religion.” Just a few years ago, a tech company began developing “How to Redesign a Religion.” Branding everything these days is big business and advertisers have not left religion out of the boom.
However, religion will not save anyone. Christianity is true faith in God that requires selflessness, but it is being replaced by trendy religion that serves the selfish. A religion designed to reflect one’s personal desire is contrary to having a personal relationship with God, who puts within His true followers His desires.
Society is doing a good job of convincing the world that Jesus has no power to judge sin.
Some believe that following His example of doing kind acts to others is what empowers us to be good. The world does not object to this kind of Christianity — content to have only a social Christ who provides what we want for ourselves.
The world does object to the living Christ, all knowing and all-powerful. So we try to rationalize away the fullness of Christ, which includes His resurrection and His command to obey His Word.
The Bible says, “Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes” (Isaiah 5:21). We must put less confidence in ourselves and more trust and faith in God who has shown the world His great love.
God has opened up the door to mankind to know Him personally. How? By receiving Him as Savior, and acknowledging Him as Lord by faith. This is having a personal relationship with God.