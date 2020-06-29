From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
By my own bad choices and self-will I’ve wrecked my life. There’s no way to start over again, is there?
— B.C.
Dear B.C.: An outstanding businessman once said, “My life is a complete wreck. I’ve spent so much money on psychiatrists — they cannot patch me up. I’m too far gone to save. The only hope for me is if God would remake me.”
The words of the great prophet Jeremiah come into view: “Then I went down to the potter’s house, and there he was, making something at the wheel. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter; so he made it again into another vessel, as it seemed good to the potter to make.… [And God said,] ‘Look, as the clay is in the potter’s hand, so are you in My hand’” (Jeremiah 18:3-6).
This is a vivid picture of life. Jeremiah portrays God as the divine potter and man as the clay that the Master Artist makes into a vessel of usefulness. But in the process, the vessel becomes marred – a flaw appears in the work – and tenderly the skilled Craftsman of life refashions it to His own liking.
What an accurate portrayal of people! We, like that vessel, were made of earth.
The Bible says, “The Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being” (Genesis 2:7).
Then man, in his pride and self-styled wisdom, claims that he’s self-created, devising all sorts of theories to convince himself that he came into being independent of Almighty God. But despite all his claims, there’s no evidence. God has made man in His own image, and we’re all the workmanship of the Creator. When we put ourselves in the hands of God, He’ll make us new creations.