From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have heard that the Gospel means “good news.” But what does the phrase “A Gospel of crisis” mean? It seems contradictory.
— G.C.
Dear G.C.: God’s message is most certainly “good news,” but it is also a Gospel of crisis. God has a plan for His creation. He loved the world so much that He gave His only Son to die for our sins that we might be saved. This is the crisis that the Gospel answers. We have all fallen short of God’s plan, but God’s love, mercy, and grace have provided a way out of the crisis of eternal death and separation from God.
His sacrifice on the cross and His love for mankind made a way for our redemption.
The unbelieving world finds it hard to understand that the Gospel resolves the great crisis that mankind faces. God’s message boldly proclaims that this world’s days are numbered. Every cemetery testifies that our days on this planet are indeed numbered. The Bible teaches that life is only a vapor that appears for a moment and then vanishes (James 4:14). The world’s system will someday end: there will be an end of history and the end of a world that has been dominated by evil. Jesus will come again and set up His kingdom of righteousness and perfect justice, and hatred, greed, jealousy, war, and death will no longer exist.
Anyone who will confess and forsake their sin and trust Jesus Christ as their personal Savior and Lord will be gloriously saved. This is the message of the Gospel and this is the message that Christians carry in their hearts and proclaim with their voices. “The Lord gave the word; great was the company of those who proclaimed it” (Psalm 68:11).